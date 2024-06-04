Royal

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift

King Charles 'desperate' to create a bond with his distant grandchildren

  • June 04, 2024
King Charles wanted to “desperately” present youngest grandchild, Lilibet Sussex, with an extraordinary gift on her second birthday, but a swift “warning” from Prince Harry stopped him.

Your Majesty is said to be pulling all wires to create some kind of bond with Meghan Markle’s children, who are far away in America as the youngster turned three this month.

But his plans to impress the birthday girl with a lavish offering were washed away when Prince Harry instructed him to get something “less extravagant” instead.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, an insider revealed that King Charles had “his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses” to make Lilibet Sussex feel like she belongs to the world of true Princesses.

This is because the Queen as well as Princess Margaret had “when they were girls.”

“He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers. She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise,” the source claimed.

It’s however not known whether King Charles gave in to Prince Harry’s policy of gifts or toed the line completely for his granddaughter.

