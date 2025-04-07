Royal

King Charles gives big relief to William, Kate as they gear to take throne

King Charles III makes feelings clear on Prince William, Kate Middleton's efforts for monarchy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
King Charles gives big relief to William, Kate as they gear to take throne
King Charles gives big relief to William, Kate as they gear to take throne

King Charles has given a huge relief to his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as they prepare to take the throne.

The future king and queen, who have been carrying their royal duties with complete loyalty despite their personal struggles have been given a "go ahead" from Charles to "tone down" a bit.

An inside source has exclusively revealed that on the basis of what Kate and William have been through since last year amid Catherine's cancer battle to recovery and his own health woes as he was also diagnosed with the same disease, the monarch has advised William to prioritise his marriage over work.

"William has spoken to his father and received the go-ahead to tone down the frenetic pace," a source told Closer magazine.

Related: Princess Kate, Prince William to leave George, Charlotte for special trip

"Charles doesn’t want to see William burn out and he certainly doesn’t want to overload Kate when she’s still fragile. He’s told them both to take whatever time they need," they added.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January last year, she underwent preventive chemotherapy for nine months and declared herself cancer free in an emotional video, shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the 76-year-old monarch was also diagnosed with cancer around the same time and is still under treatment.

This update comes after Prince William announced Brazil as the host country for Earthshot Prize Awards 2025.

Related: Prince William gets heartfelt praise from Oscar-winning star for big project

US weather disaster continues: At least 20 die in flash floods
US weather disaster continues: At least 20 die in flash floods
Prince William, Kate Middleton indecisive on key choice about Prince George
Prince William, Kate Middleton indecisive on key choice about Prince George
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
Meghan Markle fails to deliver As Ever product after 'selling' out in hour
Meghan Markle fails to deliver As Ever product after 'selling' out in hour
King Charles' health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip
King Charles' health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip
Prince William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies
Prince William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies
Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event
Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde recap Vietnam state visit with sweet video
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde recap Vietnam state visit with sweet video
Queen Mary joins key event in first appearance after France state visit
Queen Mary joins key event in first appearance after France state visit
Camilla’s sister breaks silence on King Charles, Queen’s rift claims
Camilla’s sister breaks silence on King Charles, Queen’s rift claims
Princess Kate, Prince William to leave George, Charlotte for special trip
Princess Kate, Prince William to leave George, Charlotte for special trip
Prince Harry’s blunt remarks about Royal Family at Charles’ coronation exposed
Prince Harry’s blunt remarks about Royal Family at Charles’ coronation exposed
King Charles meets Princess Eugenie's husband after Andrew’s new drama
King Charles meets Princess Eugenie's husband after Andrew’s new drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla face strain as they 'disagree strongly' on key issue
King Charles, Queen Camilla face strain as they 'disagree strongly' on key issue
Prince Harry receives heartbreaking blow from King Charles amid UK return rumours
Prince Harry receives heartbreaking blow from King Charles amid UK return rumours