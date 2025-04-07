King Charles gives big relief to William, Kate as they gear to take throne

King Charles has given a huge relief to his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as they prepare to take the throne.
The future king and queen, who have been carrying their royal duties with complete loyalty despite their personal struggles have been given a "go ahead" from Charles to "tone down" a bit.
An inside source has exclusively revealed that on the basis of what Kate and William have been through since last year amid Catherine's cancer battle to recovery and his own health woes as he was also diagnosed with the same disease, the monarch has advised William to prioritise his marriage over work.
"William has spoken to his father and received the go-ahead to tone down the frenetic pace," a source told Closer magazine.
"Charles doesn’t want to see William burn out and he certainly doesn’t want to overload Kate when she’s still fragile. He’s told them both to take whatever time they need," they added.
For the unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January last year, she underwent preventive chemotherapy for nine months and declared herself cancer free in an emotional video, shared on Instagram.
Meanwhile, the 76-year-old monarch was also diagnosed with cancer around the same time and is still under treatment.
This update comes after Prince William announced Brazil as the host country for Earthshot Prize Awards 2025.
