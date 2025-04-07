Meghan Markle fails to deliver As Ever product after 'selling' out in hour

Meghan Markle has failed to deliver products to her As Ever customer after selling out in an hour, due to a significant technical glitch.
The Duchess of Sussex issued apology to many customers via email from the company, stating that their purchases no longer existed due to an overwhelming volume of orders.
Related: Meghan Markle’s As Ever gets support from Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana: ‘Excited’
The problem arose when fans of Meghan rushed to purchase her Limited-Edition Honey, priced at £21.60 ($28), on the As Ever website.
However, the site's backend failed to keep up with the high volume of orders, resulting in many customers being uninformed that their purchases were no longer available.
"The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn't have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour),” the email stated as per fans.
It continued, "The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn't have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out."
Related: Meghan Markle honors Lilibet amid accusations of using kids for marketing
“We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding,” the note added.
The Duchess of Sussex launched the first collection from her venture on April 2.