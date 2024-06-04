Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, John Cleese’s vile behavior exposed

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, and John Cleese have fallen victim to brutal slashes by Harry Potter star, Miriam Margolyes.
In an appearance for Hay Festival on Saturday, she described singer Lilly Allen as a particularly egoistic person, which prompted Daily Mail to dig up her previous slams.
On a 2022 stream of This Morning, the actor had branded Leonardo DiCaprio as a “smelly” person, recalling their time working in the 1996 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.
“He was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico and young boys don’t make themselves fragrant, they don’t wash all the bits,” she said.
In fact, just last year, Miriam Margolyes had aired an incredibly negative opinion about John Cleese from Monty Python by calling him a “poisonous a**hole!”
She declared, “John Cleese was a brilliant comedian in his day, but something has turned. Like milk, he’s gone sour. He’s an irrelevant puny tadpole of a person.”
Even Rolling Stones’ front lead, Mick Jagger, hasn’t escaped her unmasking wrath.
About 20 years ago, they met backstage during a play named The Vagina Monologues, where his thnen-girlfriend, Sophie Dahl, had been cast as an actor.
Recalling this, Miriam Margolyes revealed, “Mick Jagger used to come backstage and he was just a miserable unfriendly c**t, and I don’t think he treated Sophie Dahl very well.”
“He was much older than her and I thought he was up himself. I never listen to that kind of music anyway. I’m a musical snob, so I wasn’t impressed by him,” she added.