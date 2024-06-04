Taylor Swift says goodbye to the rain in France

Taylor Swift just celebrated her latest Eras Tour performance in the Lyon city of France.
Taking center stage at Groupama Stadium on June 2 and June 3, her live show became a next level experience for the crowd as clouds began showering on them.
But this seemingly didn’t halt the vocalist in her boots as she still kept blasting speakers to fulfill her promise with ticket purchasers.
Describing this happening day, Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram, “Merci, Lyon!! We loved playing for you, dancing with you, and singing with you in the rain!”
“Yep, we had our first official RAIN SHOW of the European leg of The Eras Tour!! Loved every minute of both shows. See you Edinburgh…” she added.
After having a blast with the pouring sky on two consecutive days, the singer is now face-to-face with the entire month of June jammed with entertainment for fans.
On the other hand, boyfriend Travis Kelce was busy dodging a very interesting question at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.
He was asked, “When are you gonna make an honest woman out of Taylor Swift?”
Although NFL player only responded with “Guys, You're really pushing it,” a source previously revealed that he doesn’t have any plans for an engagement yet.