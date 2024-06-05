Hollywood

‘Peaky Blinders’ movie officially confirmed by Netflix with Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Peaky Blinders’ movie officially confirmed by Netflix with Cillian Murphy in the leading role of Thomas Shelby

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Cillian Murphy to return as Thomas Shelby as Netflix greenlit ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie
Cillian Murphy starrer ‘Peaky Blinders’ film confirmed at Netflix 

BBC’s smashing hit crime-drama Peaky Blinders is all set to hit Netflix, but this time in the form of a feature film.

As exclusively reported by Deadline, the crime-thriller Peaky Blinders film is officially greenlit at Netflix with the Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy reprising his role of a mafia boss Thomas Shelby one last time.

Tom Harper, who has previously worked on the first half season of Peaky Blinders, is now serving as the director on the movie.

The Oppenheimer actor, the Heart of Stone director and Steven Knight spilled exciting details on the film during their exclusive conversation with the outlet.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans,” said Cillian.

While Harper noted, “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.”

He continued, “Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, Knight also expressed his feelings for Peaky Blinders movie, as he said, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

However, the details on plotline, release date and cast of Peaky Blinders film is still under wraps.

Kanye West threatens legal action against sexual harassment claims

Kanye West threatens legal action against sexual harassment claims
Halsey reveals heartbreaking health battle: ‘Lucky to be alive’

Halsey reveals heartbreaking health battle: ‘Lucky to be alive’
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark sizzling new connection: Insiders

Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark sizzling new connection: Insiders

King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales

King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales

Hollywood News

King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Rihanna thrown under the bus for debuting new hairstyle
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Will Smith ‘learned a lot’ after smacking Chris Rock at Oscars
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Taylor Swift says goodbye to the rain in France
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Taylor Swift romance earns Travis Kelce his first Kids’ Choice nomination
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, John Cleese’s vile behavior exposed
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Will Smith recalls emotional reunion with Martin Lawrence on ‘Bad Boys’ set
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Jeremy Renner refuses to return for 'Mission: Impossible' sequel due to THIS reason
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Dwayne Johnson shares ‘cheat meal’ amid 'Moana 2' release
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
'Succession' star Sarah Snook joins Peacock as lead in new thriller 'All Her Fault'
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
‘House of the Dragon’ stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith spill beans on season 2
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands