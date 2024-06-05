‘Peaky Blinders’ movie officially confirmed by Netflix with Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

BBC’s smashing hit crime-drama Peaky Blinders is all set to hit Netflix, but this time in the form of a feature film.
As exclusively reported by Deadline, the crime-thriller Peaky Blinders film is officially greenlit at Netflix with the Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy reprising his role of a mafia boss Thomas Shelby one last time.
Tom Harper, who has previously worked on the first half season of Peaky Blinders, is now serving as the director on the movie.
The Oppenheimer actor, the Heart of Stone director and Steven Knight spilled exciting details on the film during their exclusive conversation with the outlet.
“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans,” said Cillian.
While Harper noted, “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.”
He continued, “Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”
Meanwhile, Knight also expressed his feelings for Peaky Blinders movie, as he said, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”
However, the details on plotline, release date and cast of Peaky Blinders film is still under wraps.