Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle

Halsey released a new track, The End, while battling serious health issues.
Taking to Instagram, the Bad at Love hitmaker posted a couple of video clips on Tuesday, documenting her medical treatments. Her specific diagnosis is not revealed yet.
The video begins with Halsey rubbing her legs and saying, “I feel like an old lady,” adding, “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”
The Without Me crooner released a new track, The End. She also announced her upcoming fourth album, a follow-up to 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.
Halsey captioned the post, “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”
In no time, her fans filled the comment section with well-wishes and prayers.
A fan wrote, “my darling, the strongest woman of all? please get well soon and we are all praying for you recovery
Another prayed, I hope your health get better and I hope you’ll able to the things you wish to do. You're so strong Halsey. Sending love & prayers to you. We hope you get to feel good again soo.
“everything will be fine, beautiful, you are a warrior and very strong woman, I send you all the good energy in the world,” a third noted.