Ananya Panday shares major update on her Bollywood career

  • June 05, 2024
Ananya Panday takes on a new role of assistant director on Bollywood sets!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the Khaali Peeli actress shared a monochrome photograph of herself teasing her new venture. 

In the image shared, the diva looked engrossed in work exuding elegance in a white crop top with her hair tied in a high ponytail.

“Taking over the first AD job on set today,” the Pati Patni Aur Woh star captioned her post.

Apart from this mystery project in the works, the actress will be making her OTT debut with Call Me Bae where she will be seen essaying the role of a fashionista.

The story is based on a billionaire fashionista, who following a super-scandalous controversy has been rejected by her super-rich family and in turn navigates life independently.

In March last year, the Liger star shared a poster of Call me Bae revealing she has kickstarted the shoot of the series in a caption that read, “Hey, hey baes, there’s a new fashionista in town who is here to stay and definitely slay all the way. Call Me Bae New Series, Now Filming.”

On the personal front, Ananya Panday, who was rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, has apparently called it quits. 

