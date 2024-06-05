Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour

Saba Qamar flaunts her exquisitely beautiful abode on the gram that left tongues wagging!
On Instagram this Wednesday, the Digest Writer star dropped a peek of her lavish house with her 6M followers.
In images shared the actress showcased her interior design expertise that blends functionality with aesthetics flawlessly.
With attention to detail, the Hindi Medium star created a space that seem to be both visually stunning and practical.
She managed to set a standard for excellence in interior design with excessive use of colour schemes and textures that added depth to her entire space
Clad in all black, Saba was spotted getting cozy at every spot of her house in various camera clicks.
"May my home be a reflection of my soul: peaceful, positive, and full of love,” the Manto starlet added a caption.
Shortly after the snapshots got viral, Saba’s die-hard fans were quick enough to laud her aesthetic sense.
“ Mashallah,” penned one fan.
The other wrote, “ Beautiful home filled with light and serenity.”
“Your home is just like youuu,” the third expressed.
Saba Qamar’s new post amassed a total of 66k likes and more than a thousand comments.