Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce

Sarah Ferguson might have divorced Prince Andrew 28 years ago, but their love story keeps on boiling.
Still dividing duties for looking after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the couple even lives together at the Royal Lodge whenever Sarah Ferguson touches down in the UK.
They have actually been acquainted with each other since childhood, although it was in 1985 that the two actually started dating after sitting side by side at that year’s Royal Ascot.
Prince Andrew got engaged to his lady love just nine months later in 1986, subsequently tying the knot with her in the very same year at Westminster Abbey.
And, then, things broke down as swiftly as they’d picked up.
Cracks began to appear as Prince Andrew’s naval career drew a long line of distance between him and his wife, who chose to part ways in 1991.
According to Mirror, Sarah Ferguson said, “I got the palace and didn’t get him... I had to go to Buckingham Palace and he had to go to sea. I saw him 40 days a year.”
Regardless, she has stood by her ex-husband firmly.
Be it his “disgraced” identity after being found knees deep in a s*x abuse scandal or the recent Royal Lodge clash with King Charles, these two remain quite close.
In 2018, Sarah Ferguson told Daily Mail, “We’re the happiest divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other.”