Royal

Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce

Sarah Ferguson has trusted Prince Andrew through every ‘shame call’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce
Sarah Ferguson has trusted Prince Andrew through every ‘shame call’

Sarah Ferguson might have divorced Prince Andrew 28 years ago, but their love story keeps on boiling.

Still dividing duties for looking after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the couple even lives together at the Royal Lodge whenever Sarah Ferguson touches down in the UK.

They have actually been acquainted with each other since childhood, although it was in 1985 that the two actually started dating after sitting side by side at that year’s Royal Ascot.

Prince Andrew got engaged to his lady love just nine months later in 1986, subsequently tying the knot with her in the very same year at Westminster Abbey.

And, then, things broke down as swiftly as they’d picked up.

Cracks began to appear as Prince Andrew’s naval career drew a long line of distance between him and his wife, who chose to part ways in 1991.

According to Mirror, Sarah Ferguson said, “I got the palace and didn’t get him... I had to go to Buckingham Palace and he had to go to sea. I saw him 40 days a year.”

Regardless, she has stood by her ex-husband firmly.

Be it his “disgraced” identity after being found knees deep in a s*x abuse scandal or the recent Royal Lodge clash with King Charles, these two remain quite close.

In 2018, Sarah Ferguson told Daily Mail, “We’re the happiest divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other.”

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Royal News

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
King Charles shuts Prince Harry out of Trooping the Colour again
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Queen Elizabeth broke ‘never complain’ rule while fighting over Lilibet Sussex’s name
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Meghan Markle feels ‘sad’ on Princess Lilibet’s third birthday
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Princess Lilibet might receive a surprise from King Charles on her third birthday