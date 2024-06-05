Britney Spears romancing ex-fiancé Jason Trawick again?

Britney Spears has sparked a reunion with her “nearest dearest” ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick.
As per information received by TMZ, the two got together on her latest trip to Las Vegas, where they caught up with each other at Resorts World.
Direct sources have reported that the meeting happened in presence of brother Bryan Spears, who still shares a very tight bond with Jason Trawick.
While the duo was only spotted hanging out once, insiders have suggested that they planned to see each other on more than one occasion.
But it has to be pointed out that there’s allegedly nothing romantic going on between Britney Spears and the man she was engaged to previously.
Some of her friends however claim that things might catch fire soon, although that’s not what they’re looking for right now.
From 2009 to 2013, Jason Trawick had been a huge rock of support during the singer’s life.
They exchanged rings in 2011, and even after calling their love story off, remained cordial as per sources.
While Britney Spears didn’t post anything from their meeting, she documented some fun time at a Vegas spa session with Bryan Spears on Instagram.