Entertainment

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert

Kim Kardashian bought Janet Jackson’s iconic ensemble for $25,000 at Julien’s Auctions in 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert

Kim Kardashian made a stunning fashion statement by donning Janet Jackson's iconic outfit from her song If's music video.

On Tuesday, Kim along with her sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and friends, attended Janet’s concert in California, which was a part of her Together Again Tour.

She graced the event in Janet’s iconic ensemble from her 1993 If music video, which was auctioned off for $25,000 in 2021 and Kim purchased it as a birthday gift to herself.

Kim posted her stunning look on multiple Instagram stories, featuring her black lace-up pants with fringe embellishments and a crop-top with ivory bone.

She accessorized her chic outfit with black boots and a matching choker.

The SKIMS founder first shared a video clip of her footsteps,  flaunting her pointed black boots.

"Can you guys guess where I'm going tonight? I bet you will never guess," asked Kim in the caption.

In the next clip, she dropped another hint with Janet's song If playing in the background.

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'if' music video outfit to her concert

“I’m spamming tonight so unless you wanna see so much @janetjackson content I suggest you stay off my page,” Kim penned alongside the video. 

Kim then shared a glimpse of herself in the backseat of a car, showcasing her bleached blonde hair and fully glammed-up face, while grooving on Jackson's Any Time, Any Place.

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'if' music video outfit to her concert


Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert
Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3
Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’

Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’

Entertainment News

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Kim Kardashian reveals why she's never felt the need for therapy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Here’s how Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce 'jealous'
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Paris Hilton receives PTTOW Icon of the Year award
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s $60m pad up for sale amid divorce rumours?
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Glen Powell shares fruitful love advice he received from his parents
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Julie Bowen reflects on aiding co-star Sarah Hyland through trauma
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Tom Cruise leaves ‘House of the Dragon’ star Olivia Cooke starstruck
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour