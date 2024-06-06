Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert

Kim Kardashian made a stunning fashion statement by donning Janet Jackson's iconic outfit from her song If's music video.
On Tuesday, Kim along with her sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and friends, attended Janet’s concert in California, which was a part of her Together Again Tour.
She graced the event in Janet’s iconic ensemble from her 1993 If music video, which was auctioned off for $25,000 in 2021 and Kim purchased it as a birthday gift to herself.
Kim posted her stunning look on multiple Instagram stories, featuring her black lace-up pants with fringe embellishments and a crop-top with ivory bone.
She accessorized her chic outfit with black boots and a matching choker.
The SKIMS founder first shared a video clip of her footsteps, flaunting her pointed black boots.
"Can you guys guess where I'm going tonight? I bet you will never guess," asked Kim in the caption.
In the next clip, she dropped another hint with Janet's song If playing in the background.
“I’m spamming tonight so unless you wanna see so much @janetjackson content I suggest you stay off my page,” Kim penned alongside the video.
Kim then shared a glimpse of herself in the backseat of a car, showcasing her bleached blonde hair and fully glammed-up face, while grooving on Jackson's Any Time, Any Place.