Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances

Prince Harry has kicked of his most anticipated 2025 Invictus Games with heartfelt tributes to athletes and spectacular star-studded performances.
The Duke began the event with an energetic speech, after sharing a kiss with his beloved wife Meghan Markle.
"Today, and for the next week - warriors unite. In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity,” Harry told the crowd as the Duchess of Sussex watched him proudly.
The opening ceremony, held at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver-Whistler on Saturday, also featured high-energy performances by Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado and Coldplay's Chris Martin.
Martin performed Viva La Vida, Higher Power as well and the Invictus Games anthem accompanied by members of the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.
Over 550 competitors from 23 nations entered BC Place in the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony with the Duke and Duchess supporting them from their seats.
Prince Harry and Meghan even appeared on the Jumbotron, drawing big cheers from the crowd.
The two-hour show ended with a high-energy performance by Perry, who performed a medley of hit songs including Roar, Dark Horse, Part of Me, Lifetimes and Firework.
Kicking off on February 8, the Games will continue until February 16.