Lily Collins gets personal for 'Emily in Paris' costar Ashley Park

  by Web Desk
  June 07, 2024
Lily Collins has written a very personalized message for Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park’s birthday on June 6.

Pouring her heart out on Instagram, she began by saying, “Happy birthday to a woman I’ll never be able to properly express my love and admiration for.”

“Ashley Park, you are too funny for words and I don’t know how we ever get any work done. You’re the most incredible scene partner (when we finally calm down),” the actor added.

Then, she got a bit more personal for her friend’s big day, opening up on their journey together when filming for a scene or just choosing to hang out together.

“You’re the most incredible listener and supportive soul sister. And you are a constant source of inspiration and light to all those around you,” Lily Collins went on.

She concluded by reiterating, “You are beyond a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest gifts in my life. You’re family forever and I love you so so much…”


Along with this, the star attached three lovey dovey photos taken with the birthday girl.

In one, she had stuck her head to Ashley Park’s, whereas another one showed the two smiling wide in a pair of sunglasses and Minnie Mouse hairbands.

The third one seemed extra special as Lily Collin’s shadow on wall looked back at her friend, looking like Romeo and Juliet.

