King Charles tries growing closer to French president Emmanuel Macron

King Charles is seemingly trying to build some deeper connection with French president Emmanuel Macron.
Today, on June 6, he was appointed to co-lead the D-Day ceremony at Gold Beach with the President, paying tribute to 22,442 veterans from Normandy landings.
When Your Majesty showed up at the site, Emmanuel Macron exchanged a tight hug, then held him by his arms as they got engrossed in a conversation.
Both the parties were smiling wide for the moment.
While it’s not mentioned in any royal rule book, the reigning King or Queen is traditionally not supposed to be touched by anyone unless given permission to do so.
But King Charles didn’t mind when Emmanuel Macron clasped him in a firm grip and nor was any action taken against this by his security guards.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was strengthening her bond with French First Lady, Brigitte Macron.
According to HELLO Magazine, the two wore matching coats of white color for the commemoration event, holding a long white rose in their hand.
Just like King Charles, they were also seen absorbed in each other as they spoke in one corner.
The new royal strategy for France however remains unknown.