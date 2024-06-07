Kate Middleton being given tribute on Duke of Westminster’s wedding

Kate Middleton’s marriage with Prince William has become one source of bright idea for Hugh Grosvenor’s upcoming wedding.
Preparations are on turbo mode at Chester Cathedral as the Duke of Westminster is making arrangements to tie the knot with beau Olivia Henson on Friday.
According to Hello Magazine, delivers vans were spotted arriving at the site with numerous supplies, such as decorations and cutlery.
Flowers of course haven’t been left behind.
Among those that will be put up for display on June 7, some beautiful roses have been handpicked that will reportedly be placed at either side of the altar.
A sequence of white flowers shall be positioned in a traditionally arch formation outside the cathedral, which invited guests will walk through as they arrive.
Other bunches selected are baby’s breath and lavender.
Along with that, a set of large trees was also being taken into the cathedral.
This happens to be a reminiscent of the time when Kate Middleton had tied the knot with soulmate Prince William in 2011.
Hugh Grosvenor shares a tight bond with the Prince of Wales, who will be playing the role of an usher on the big day.