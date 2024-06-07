Blake Shelton, Post Malone surprise crowd with new performance at CMA fest

Blake Shelton and Post Malone set the stage ablaze with their surprise performance, debuting their new song at CMA Fest.
In a surprise move, Blake and Malone took the stage together at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 6.
The duo performed their new single, Somebody Pour Me A Drink, to a packed crowd at CMA Fest 2024.
Blake attended the event with his wife, Gwen Stefani, who cheered him on from the audience during his performance.
The performance at Nissan Stadium was followed by another surprise show at Spotify House, where Blake and Malone again delivered their single to an intimate crowd.
Gwen Stefani shared several videos on her Instagram stories, capturing the excitement of the night.
The clips show her and Blake Shelton traveling from Nissan Stadium to Spotify House for a surprise performance, as well as her enjoying the duo's performance.
It's the first live performance of their song Somebody Pour Me A Drink together, marking its official release.
The duo had been teasing the song on social media since May, with Post Malone sharing a preview of the track and a video of himself enjoying it.
Prior to Blake Shelton, Post Malone also collaborated with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for their new albums, Cowboy Carter and The Tortured Poets Department respectively.
With Beyoncé , Malone sings on LEVII'S JEANS, while he lended his vocals to Swift's Fortnight.