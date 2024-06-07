Entertainment

Blake Shelton, Post Malone surprise crowd with new performance at CMA fest

Blake Shelton and Post Malone debut new song ‘Somebody Pour Me A Drink’ at CMA fest

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Blake Shelton, Post Malone surprise crowd with new performance at CMA fest
Blake Shelton, Post Malone surprise crowd with new performance at CMA fest

Blake Shelton and Post Malone set the stage ablaze with their surprise performance, debuting their new song at CMA Fest.

In a surprise move, Blake and Malone took the stage together at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 6. 

The duo performed their new single, Somebody Pour Me A Drink, to a packed crowd at CMA Fest 2024. 

Blake attended the event with his wife, Gwen Stefani, who cheered him on from the audience during his performance.

The performance at Nissan Stadium was followed by another surprise show at Spotify House, where Blake and Malone again delivered their single to an intimate crowd. 

Gwen Stefani shared several videos on her Instagram stories, capturing the excitement of the night. 


The clips show her and Blake Shelton traveling from Nissan Stadium to Spotify House for a surprise performance, as well as her enjoying the duo's performance. 

It's the first live performance of their song Somebody Pour Me A Drink together, marking its official release.

The duo had been teasing the song on social media since May, with Post Malone sharing a preview of the track and a video of himself enjoying it. 

Prior to Blake Shelton, Post Malone also collaborated with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for their new albums, Cowboy Carter and The Tortured Poets Department respectively.

With Beyoncé , Malone sings on LEVII'S JEANS, while he lended his vocals to Swift's Fortnight.

New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch

New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch

Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza
Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors

Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Entertainment News

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Ayeza Khan shares sweet message for Hania Aamir honoring her achievements
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Dolly Parton prefers husband over her successful career
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Rihanna pregnant for the third time? new photos spark frenzy
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Jessica Gunning spills beans about ‘romantic’ scene in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney joke about high stress Wrexham games
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
'Baby Reindeer' real-life 'Martha' takes legal action against Netflix
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Jennifer Aniston shares tearful memories of 'Frineds' era