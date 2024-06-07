Entertainment

Hilary Duff shares adorable video of son Lucas

Hilary Duff heads out to attend her son's graduation

  June 07, 2024

Hilary Duff treated fans to a glimpse of her beloved son Lucas from the car!

The actress, 36, dropped a video of her 12-year-old son on her Instagram storied this Thursday, as they headed out for his middle-school graduation.

“My guy is graduating today. Got my waterproof mascara on,” the mom-of-four wrote over the cute clip.


The Instagram stories also featured the song It feels Like Summer by Childish Gambino.

Lucas could be seen looking his best in a navy blue suit and a matching tie, as Hilary runs fingers through his hair.

To note, Hilary shares a son Lucas from her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She is also doting mom to daughters, Townes, Mae James and Banks Violet with her now-husband Matthew Koma.

Prior to this, On June 3 the Lizzie McGuire alum left tongues wagging with an adorable snapshot of her 5 weeks daughter Townes, who she welcomed in May.

While announcing the news of the birth, the actress took a moment to honour her little one's birth with a caption that read, “ Townes Meadow Bair now we know why she made us wait so long.” 

