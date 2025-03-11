Entertainment

Miley Cyrus faces big setback after pleading to dismiss ‘Flowers’ lawsuit

  • March 11, 2025
Miley Cyrus has faced a major setback she request to have her Flowers lawsuit dismissed.

The Disney alum is being sued for copyright infringement over the 2023 hit by Tempo Music Investments, who accused Miley of having similar melody, harmony, and chorus as Bruno Mars' 2012 hit When I Was Your Man.

During the hearing on Monday, District Judge Dean D. Pregerson emphasized that Tempo Music Investments has every right to proceed with its claim.

According to Rolling Stone, the judge said, “If someone wants to buy what someone owns, buy the entire thing, and that includes the right to enforce that ownership against the rest of the world – if you don’t allow that, then you diminish the value of what you’re selling to the point where it may become worthless.”

However, no immediate action was taken with the judge as Miley’s lawyer, Peter Anderson, referenced previous co-author ownership cases in their argument.

Her attorney argued, “Plaintiff unambiguously [says] that it obtained its claimed rights in the ‘When I Was Your Man’ copyright from only one of that musical composition’s four co-authors. That is a fatal and incurable defect in plaintiff’s claim.”

Miley won multiple awards for Flowers, including two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

For those unversed, Bruno, 39, is not part of the lawsuit against the pop icon.

