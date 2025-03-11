Gigi Hadid reveals rare details about Bradley Cooper romance

Entertainment

  March 11, 2025
Gigi Hadid has given a rare glimpse into her relationship with Bradley Cooper, revealing how he has introduced her to new experiences and brought joy into her life.

Speaking for the cover of Vogue's April issue, the 29-year-old supermodel shared some rare insights about her relationship with A Star Is Born actor.

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life," said Hadid.

She shared that they have a "very romantic and happy" dynamic.

The mother of one revealed that it's "hard" to "give [myself] a normal experience of dating," noting that it's difficult "even for my friends who aren’t public figures."

"Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?" Hadid said.

She continued, "And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back ... but you just don’t know.”

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” the Victoria Secret model mentioned, adding, “and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky."

Hadid also remarked, “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."

To note, Hadid and Cooper ignited relationship speculations in October 2023 after being seen dining together at Via Carota in New York City, and their bond appears to have strengthened over time.

