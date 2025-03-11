Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new song ‘Sunset Blvd,' inspired by first date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are taking their love to the next level—musically.
The Single Soon songstress and the music producer couple announced their upcoming song Sunset Blvd, revealing that their first date took place at the iconic Los Angeles spot.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, Gomez revealed that their next song is set to drop on March 14, as it will mark a special milestone in their relationship.
In an Instagram post, the Calm Down singer shared a monochrome selfie with her beau, capturing a moment of love and intimacy between them.
She penned the caption, “Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together. Sunset Blvd out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco”
Gomez concluded, “P.S. this is our first official photo together.”
Notably, the post came after Gomez and Blanco recreated their first date as they revisited the restaurant where they had their first date.
The couple recreated the shrimp curry dish they ate, sharing the romantic shoot on Instagram on Monday, March 10.
“I thought it would be really cool if we came back and cooked with Jazz. Do you not know who Jazz is?” Blanco said in the clip.
“We’re making fried shrimp with curry,” the music producer said, adding, “I like to add more sauce.”
“It looks so perfect,” Blanco said as the Only Murders In The Building star cozied up with a big smile.
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their relationship public in December 2023, and a year later they announced their engagement.
