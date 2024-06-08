Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch

Taylor Swift transformed her Edinburgh Eras Tour concert into an unforgettable proposal celebration!
As the couple shared a romantic moment during her tour, the Fortnight songstress was overcome with joy, offering her warmest congratulations and a special message to the newly engaged couple.
Swift said during her concert at Scottish Gas Murray field Stadium, ”I love performing this entire show in the sunlight because I'm pretty sure I just saw somebody getting engaged over here.”
The Anti-Hero songstress was overjoyed by witnessing the romantic scene, and said, “You have no idea. I never get to see that. Cause it's like... dark usually at night.”
She added, “But it's not right now, so congratulations, wow.”
Expressing her astonishment, the Lover crooner continued, “I just saw the whole thing! Man, that's amazing.”
Swift mentioned, “Thanks for doing that at my concert. That's a big moment. Huge.”
Taylor Swift performed her first show out of three in Scotland while kicking off the U.K. leg of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 7.
After her Edinburgh shows, her next performance will be in Liverpool in England and Cardiff in Wales, then she will perform in London for three shows on June 21, 22 and 23 before returning to London again in August to perform five more shows