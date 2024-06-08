Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone moment

Heidi Klum is one proud mom as she cheered on her son Henry at his high school graduation.
On Friday, June 7, the supermodel dropped sweet clips from her 18-year-old son Henry’s high school graduation scene which she attended with her husband Tom Kaulitz.
“CONGRATULATIONS HENRY. We are all sooo proud of you. You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come. SHINE BRIGHT,” Klum wrote as caption.
Dressed in a graduation gown and cap, Henry looked in high spirits as he collected his diploma onstage. Loud cheers from Klum and others were heard in the assembly hall.
After this Henry walked offstage and past Klum as the mommy shouted, “Yes Henry — woohoo!”
In another clip that surfaced on Instagram, Henry walked out of the hall with his fellow students past Klum again as she yelled at him saying, “Yay Henry!”
Henry in response added, “Thank you!”
In the final clip, a smiling Klum appeared during the graduation ceremony as she sat with Kaulitz 34 in the audience.
Also on her Instagram stories, the former Project Runway host beamed in happiness while on the way to her son’s graduation with an animated caption that read, “Happy Graduation."