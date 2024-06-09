Ian McKellen teases Gandalf's return in upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings’ film

Ian McKellen has spilled the beans on reprising his role in the upcoming Lord of the Rings film.
As Peter Jackson prepares to revisit Middle-earth with the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, fans are eagerly wondering if Ian McKellen will reprise his iconic role as Gandalf, a character he brought to life in both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.
Responding to the fans query in a recent interview with The Times of London on Saturday, McKellen revealed, "I've heard stirrings in Tolkien land," hinting at possible developments in the project.
However, he clarified that there is currently "no script, no offer, and no plan" in place for his role.
When asked about the possibility of returning as Gandalf, McKellen jokingly said, "If I'm alive."
Peter Jackson is set to produce the new film The Lord of the Rings film with Andy Serkis directing and starring as Gollum.
Earlier this year, Peter Jackson in an interview with Deadline, shared his fascination with the character of Gollum.
“The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic,” he noted.
Jackson further added, “I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike, because there’s a little bit of both of them in all of us.”
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2026.