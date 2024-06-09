Jennifer Hudson finds joy with Common: 'I feel wonderful'

Jennifer Hudson has opened up about her blossoming relationship with rapper Common, expressing that she feels "wonderful" just five months after confirming their romance.
Speaking with PEOPLE, at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, The Jennifer Hudson show host shed light on her romance after their dating rumors.
She said about her relationship, “Everything is wonderful,” adding, “That's all you need to know.”
Hudson and Common apparently confirmed her relationship when The Light singer made an appearance at a talk show and discussed his love life.
Common shared without mentioning the name of his better half, he said, "I'm in a relationship… with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life.”
He added, “She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented.”
The Heat rapper also quipped about his desire that he wanted his partner to be an EGOT winner which Hudson had already achieved.
"This relationship is a happy place for me," Common answered.
He continued, "Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."
To note, Hudson and Common initially sparked romance rumors in 2022 when they were spotted together in their home city after filming their 2024 film, Breathe.