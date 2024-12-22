Camila Cabello, Saweetie set pulses races at iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball

Camila Cabello and Saweetie turned heads in matching sparkly blue outfits at they rocked the stage during iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball in Florida on Saturday.
For the performance, Cabello slipped into a figure hugging black one piece which featured blue mini skirt, bra and matching sparkly dress gloves.
She added inches to her petite frame with a pair of strappy sparkly blue heels.
The Señorita singer complimented her ensemble with a bold yet minimal huge thick silver bejewelled choker, twining with her sparkly microphone.
Cabello pulled out all the stops, belting out her biggest hits while riding on the front of a bicycle.
Meanwhile American rapper Saweetie also graced the stage in a sparkly blue mini dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a white fur trim around the skirt. She completed her look with a pair of white fluffy cuffs and ear muffs.
Camilla Cabello’s heart stopping performance comes after her ex-Shawn Mendes discussed his post-romance relationship with the singer in a recent interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.
“We've spent a lot of time together. We really know each other's hearts. So even when all of the sound and all the noise is happening, we can see through each other pretty easily, and it's just nice to have that,” he said.
Cabello and Mendes were friends for four years before dating from 2019 to 2021.
The couple rekindled their romance in 2023 but ultimately, couldn't make it work.