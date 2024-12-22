Entertainment

Hailey Bieber flaunts expensive ring after Selena Gomez engagement

The Rare Beauty founder announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on December 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Hailey Bieber has posed a photo of an expensive ring, a few weeks after Justin Bieber’s ex Selena made an announcement about her engagement.

On December 11, the Rare Beauty founder revealed that she got engaged with her beau Benny Blanco, one year after their relationship.

Hailey even liked the announcement post of the Only Murders in the Building star on Instagram.

However, Justin’s wife posted a stunning new ring featuring her birthstone, a topaz, alongside her newborn son Jack’s birthstone, a peridot, on her social media account.

To make it even more personalised, she engraved the words “Jack” and “Mama” beside each stone.

The new mom was recently spotted at Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence store opening in Beverly Hills.

Her pal Bella Hadid also attended the opening of the new store.

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

In September 2018, the lovebirds got married in a New York City courthouse, after getting engaged in July 2018.

For those unversed, Selena confirmed her relationship with Justin in 201. The former couple parted ways multiple times before breaking up for good in March 2018.

