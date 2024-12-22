Pairs Hilton makes huge announcement about ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’

Entertainment

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' starring Nicole Richie and Paris was released on December 12, 2024

‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’ starring Nicole Richie and Paris was released on December 12, 2024

Paris Hilton has made a delightful announcement about recently released show, Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

On Saturday night, the fashion mogul posted a picture with Nicole Richie and urged her fans to watch their show.

Taking to Instagram, Paris wrote, “#ParisAndNicole: #TheEncore is out now! The #Hottest duo that changed the course of reality television is back to take you on an epic ride full of laughs, love, and iconic moments you won’t forget (sparkle emoji).”


She added, “So grab your bestie and some popcorn, and come #Sliv with us, streaming NOW exclusively on @Peacock ! (heart emoji) #SillAndBill #Sanasa.”

In the viral photo, Paris donned a white and blue check printed dress, complimented by white shades.

Meanwhile, Nicole wore an orange shirt with blue denim pants.

A fan commented, “It was soooooooooooooooo sooooooo good! So glad you all did this reunion!”

Another wrote, “While watching it, I smiled from ear to ear. It was everything.”

Pairs and Nicole can be seen pointing at sign board with their names engraved on it, in one clip.

For those unversed, Paris & Nicole: The Encore was released on December 12, 2024.

