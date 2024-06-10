Sports

Shahid Afridi to reveal ‘inside story’ behind T20 World Cup squad

Shahid Afridi believes the captain is responsible for the team unity

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
afridi
Shahid Afridi believes the captain is responsible for team unity

Shahid Afridi claimed that he knew the ‘inside story' behind the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, which he will reveal after the tournament. 

The former captain and chief selector of the Pakistani cricket team said during an interview with the local TV channel that he knows a lot of things that he cannot discuss, reported Express Tribune

Afridi was asked about the lack of unity in the team, to which he pointed to Mohammad Wasim, who was also present there, and said, “He knows a lot of things, and so do I, but we can't speak openly.”

Afridi believed that the responsibility for the unity of the team lies with the captain. He emphasized, “The captain either fosters a positive environment or deteriorates it.”

He further added that although coaches and team management played a crucial role, it is the captain who unites the team with the support of the selection committee. 

Afridi noted, “On the field, it is the captain's job to make the team fight.”

The former all-rounder also asserted that the cricket board and selection committee have made big mistakes in recent months, promising to discuss all these issues openly after the World Cup is over. 

