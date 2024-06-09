Trending

Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search

Dr. Michael Mosley went missing on Wednesday from Agios Nikolaos beach at the Greek island of Symi

  • June 09, 2024
Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search

In a shocking turn of events, an unidentified body has been found in the early hours of Sunday amid the search of renowned missing presenter Michael Mosley.

The body, which was confirmed to be dead for a number of days was found on a hillside near Agia Marina beach bar nearly three days after Mosley reportedly went missing, during his walk at the Agios Nikolaos beach.

As per BBC report, the dead body was found next to a fence, with an umbrella close by, at a 30 minutes’ walk from the village of Pedi where Dr. Mosley was spotted the last time.



According to mayor Eleftherios Papakalodouka, the body was found during the coastline team was looking for the TV presenter with the help of the cameras.

The Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, who was with Mosley, confirmed that the island's mayor "saw something" by the fence of the bar and alerted staff.

Tsavaris said, "They called me, they said 'You know what, we saw something from far away, can you go and check'. So I went there.”

He added, "So when I walked up I saw something like a body."

The new reports further confirmed that Greek authorities have been searching for Michael Mosley for over past five days with the help of firefighters, dogs, helicopters, drones, local people and Symi’s officers.

In a CCTV footage obtained by BBC on Saturday, a man, believed to be Dr Mosley was last seen walking with an umbrella next to the marina in the village of Pedi.

Meanwhile, the Police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told BBC that, "We need to get a first insight into the causes of death and whether [it] preceded the person's fall to the ground.”

