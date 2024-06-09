Prince Harry keen to spend a fortune to maintain ties with royal family

Prince Harry is seemingly keen to spend a fortune to maintain ties with royal family after making a major legal move.
As per the reports of various UK outlets, the Duke of the Sussex has been given green light to challenge retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane's ruling in Harry’s personal security case.
In 2020, Harry took legal action against the Home Office over his decision that the duke should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection, upon his visit to the UK.
However, in February, 2024, Peter rejected the duke’s case, which the former can now challenge in the UK court to acquire the security from The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).
Shortly after the 39-year-old was given a green signal to challenge high court judge’s ruling, the royal expert Gareth Russell dubbed Harry’s move as an indication to his return to the UK.
"The appeal is interesting, given just how expensive it will be for Prince Harry,” said the royal expert during his conversation with GB News.
He continued, "But it does seem to be something that matters to him very much, whether it is about proving himself correct and vindicated against people who he perceives as opponents, or a decision that he felt was unjustified when he stepped away from being a senior working royal, isn’t exactly clear.”
"Certainly, it would indicate he would want to spend more time in the United Kingdom, but that would be contingent on securities,” the royal correspondent added.
Russell further admitted that, "I do think the resurrection of these legal proceedings indicates that he does want to spend more time in the United Kingdom than he currently does.”
"It's a massively expensive process for him,” he added.