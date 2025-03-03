Entertainment

Halle Berry ‘pays back’ steamy Oscars kiss to Adrien Brody after two decades

The ‘Catwoman’ actress surprised fans by recreating iconic kiss with Adrien Brody after 22 years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Halle Berry ‘pays back’ steamy Oscars kiss to Adrien Brody after two decades
Halle Berry ‘pays back’ steamy Oscars kiss to Adrien Brody after two decades

Halle Berry doesn't like keeping debts!

At the star-studded 97th Academy Awards, which took place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 2, 2025, the Catwoman actress stunned everyone by recreating a sizzling kiss with Adrien Brody, 22 years after their jaw-dropping smooch at Oscars 2003.

Taking to Instagram, Berry shared the sizzling video with a caption that states, “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback.”

By “payback”, Berry referred to the iconic Oscars 2003 moment when Brody pulled her for a passionate kiss after accepting the Best Actor award for The Pianist from the actress.

Right before wrapping her arms around The Brutalist actor and recreating the bold kiss, Halle Berry excused Brody’s girlfriend saying, “I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it.”

“Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on! That was one hell of a night for him and for me as well. To be a part of his moment … tonight I had to pay him back,” the Never Let Go actress told Extra as she finished the kiss with a laugh.

The steamy kiss also took the fans by surprise who shared their thrilling reactions by commenting on Halle Berry’s post.

Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’

Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit

King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Queen Mary steals spotlight in Princess Kate's previously worn gown

Queen Mary steals spotlight in Princess Kate's previously worn gown
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Oscars 2025: 'Anora' rules Academy Awards with 'Best Picture', 5 other wins
Oscars 2025: 'Anora' rules Academy Awards with 'Best Picture', 5 other wins
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker honours mom after winning Best Director award for 'Anora'
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker honours mom after winning Best Director award for 'Anora'
Doja Cat sparkles in 1 million crystals during James Bond tribute at Oscars 2025
Doja Cat sparkles in 1 million crystals during James Bond tribute at Oscars 2025
Selena Gomez makes stunning Oscar debut in 16,000 'drops of glass' gown
Selena Gomez makes stunning Oscar debut in 16,000 'drops of glass' gown
Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison and ‘Anora’ win big at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison and ‘Anora’ win big at Oscars 2025
Taylor Swift’s silence sparks speculation in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal fight
Taylor Swift’s silence sparks speculation in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal fight
Millie Bobby Brown shuts down critics with bold move amid appearance backlash
Millie Bobby Brown shuts down critics with bold move amid appearance backlash
Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ co-star to pay tribute at 2025 Oscars
Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ co-star to pay tribute at 2025 Oscars