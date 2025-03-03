Halle Berry ‘pays back’ steamy Oscars kiss to Adrien Brody after two decades

Halle Berry doesn't like keeping debts!
At the star-studded 97th Academy Awards, which took place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 2, 2025, the Catwoman actress stunned everyone by recreating a sizzling kiss with Adrien Brody, 22 years after their jaw-dropping smooch at Oscars 2003.
Taking to Instagram, Berry shared the sizzling video with a caption that states, “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback.”
By “payback”, Berry referred to the iconic Oscars 2003 moment when Brody pulled her for a passionate kiss after accepting the Best Actor award for The Pianist from the actress.
Right before wrapping her arms around The Brutalist actor and recreating the bold kiss, Halle Berry excused Brody’s girlfriend saying, “I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it.”
“Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on! That was one hell of a night for him and for me as well. To be a part of his moment … tonight I had to pay him back,” the Never Let Go actress told Extra as she finished the kiss with a laugh.
The steamy kiss also took the fans by surprise who shared their thrilling reactions by commenting on Halle Berry’s post.