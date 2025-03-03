Oscars 2025: 'Anora' rules Academy Awards with 'Best Picture', 5 other wins

The 97th Academy Awards came to a surprising conclusion with Anora taking home the Best Picture trophy with five others.
Anora has won the top award of the night beating out nine other films including, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked, nominated in the Best Picture category.
The producer of the film, Alex Coco received the Award from When Harry Met Sally costars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal at the studded event, which took place at Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March, 2.
"Thank you guys so much. Thank you to the Academy. We made this movie for $6 million, shooting on location in New York City with about 40 crew members. They're all back in New York. This is for you guys. Thank you so much," Coco said in his speech.
He further expressed, "We made it to be independently. If you're trying to make independent films, please keep doing it. We need more. This is proof."
Besides Best Picture, the romantic-comedy film also won Oscars in five other categories including, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress.
Anora revolves around a sex worker in New York City, experiencing a whirlwind Cinderella story.
The lead role is played by Mikey Madison, who won the Best Actress award for her performance.