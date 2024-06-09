Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez spotted with wedding ring after putting marital home up for sale

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly put their Beverly Hills mansion for sale amid marital issues

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Jennifer Lopez spotted with her wedding ring after putting martial home up for sale
Jennifer Lopez spotted with wedding ring after putting marital home up for sale 

Jennifer Lopez made a bold appearance in Santa Monica on Saturday after reportedly putting her and the Argo actor’s marital home up for sale.

As reported by TMZ, JLO hit the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica with her pals on Saturday night without her husband amid the rumours of divorce swirling around the couple.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Lopez wore a full-sleeved crochet top in off-white color with her wedding ring doing all the talking.

The On The Floor hit maker accentuated her chic outfit with golden hoops and high pony-tail.

Jennifer Lopez seen with her wedding ring after putting martial home up for sale
Photo courtesy: TMZ

JLO’s outing comes hot over the heels of outlet’s previous report claiming that the Gigli couple has now put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale, demanding “around $65 million” for the luxury property.

Lopez and Affleck put their $60 million home up for sale in an off-market listing with the realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency.

The couple will reportedly suffer a financial loss of “millions of dollars”, with broker’s commission, and “a new tax on super-expensive properties, along with significant money they plunked down in improvements.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly came to the decision of selling their love nest after Ben moved to a rental residence in Brentwood.

Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'

Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'
Narendra Modi sworn in as India's prime minister for third term

Narendra Modi sworn in as India's prime minister for third term
‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’

‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit

Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit

Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Ayeza Khan presses like button on Deepika Padukone's new post
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Sidharth Malhotra's cruise shots attracts reaction from wife Kiara Advani
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly to spell magic on screens once again
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Sam Heughan attends Taylor Swift's show after playful challenge to Travis Kelce
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Durefishan Saleem makes bold statement in crisp white outfit
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Taylor Swift delights fans with a nostalgic surprise at Scotland show
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Ian McKellen teases Gandalf's return in upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings’ film