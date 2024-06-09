Jennifer Lopez spotted with wedding ring after putting marital home up for sale 

Jennifer Lopez made a bold appearance in Santa Monica on Saturday after reportedly putting her and the Argo actor’s marital home up for sale.
As reported by TMZ, JLO hit the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica with her pals on Saturday night without her husband amid the rumours of divorce swirling around the couple.
In the photos obtained by the outlet, Lopez wore a full-sleeved crochet top in off-white color with her wedding ring doing all the talking.
The On The Floor hit maker accentuated her chic outfit with golden hoops and high pony-tail.
JLO’s outing comes hot over the heels of outlet’s previous report claiming that the Gigli couple has now put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale, demanding “around $65 million” for the luxury property.
Lopez and Affleck put their $60 million home up for sale in an off-market listing with the realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency.
The couple will reportedly suffer a financial loss of “millions of dollars”, with broker’s commission, and “a new tax on super-expensive properties, along with significant money they plunked down in improvements.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly came to the decision of selling their love nest after Ben moved to a rental residence in Brentwood.