Princess Diana, King Charles had secret 'illegitimate' daughter?

King Charles III and late Princess Diana reportedly had a secret 'illegitimate' daughter named Sarah, who was born in 1981, before the birth of her first son Prince William.
The rumor, which first garnered public attention in 2015, alleges that in December 1980, Diana, who was 19 at that time was subjected to a fertility examination before her marriage to Charles, on the orders of late Queen Elizabeth II.
According to the sources, the procedure involved an in-vitro fertilization, during which a doctor supposedly harvested Diana's eggs and Charles's sperm without their consent, resulting in the birth of a daughter named Sarah via a surrogate.
Sarah, who found about the true identity of her parents via a personal diary in 1997 after Diana’s death, moved to the United States and started living her life under a new identity.
The young girl was compelled to move to the US after she received threats over investigating the mystery behind her birth.
However, numerous media outlets, including the Daily Mail, have debunked these claims as there is no credible evidence to support the existence of this supposed secret daughter.
King Charles III and Diana welcomed the Prince of Wales on June 21, 1982, and Prince Harry, born on September 15, 1984.
Diana and Charles’ marriage started shaking in 1986 after the monarch rekindled his relationship with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles, while the peoples’ princess was having an affair with Captain James Hewitt of the British Army's Life Guards.
Princess Diana was later linked romantically to Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed, who died alongside her in the 1997 car crash in Paris.