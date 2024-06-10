Royal

King Charles opposed by Sarah Ferguson to protect Prince Andrew

King Charles faces ‘rebellious’ Sarah Ferguson in Royal Lodge clash

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024

King Charles has been challenged by Sarah Ferguson out of “fierce loyalty” to Prince Andrew.

According to London Times, the “disgraced” prince received a clear eviction notice from Your Majesty that instructed him to empty the Royal Lodge.

But he is plainly steering clear from this order, especially because there’s an additional staple for him to shift into Prince Harry’s old house, Frogmore Cottage, instead.


In this “furious” clash between King Charles and his younger brother, Sarah Ferguson has chosen not to play nice either.

It has been detailed that she is allegedly rebelling against Your Majesty as a “fierce loyal to Prince Andrew” so he doesn’t cut off their allowance.

Although one source previously stated that Sarah Ferguson can possibly be a peacemaker, The Times has suggested that she’s negating talks for remaining at the Royal Lodge.

For the record, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has been his loudest cheerleader yet and, despite being divorced, lives with him when present in the UK.

She was reportedly caught giving “hush money to a known sex trafficking victim,” who had been allegedly assaulted by the disgraced prince.

King Charles, on the other hand, is expected not to be taking any refusals from the former couple with a clear-cut intention to move them out.

