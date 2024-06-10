King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama

King Charles have grown “more closer than ever” to Prince William after Prince Harry’s forceful royal departure.
It’s only now that Your Majesty considers his older son as a “useful ally” in dealing with daily challenges ever since they threw the Duke of Sussex out of their way.
First, Prince William was helping him throw Meghan Markle out, then managing his image during Prince Harry’s explosive interviews linked to Spare.
Skipping to today, the Prince of Wales is the instrumental figure of help approached foremost by King Charles for royal duties as he undergoes cancer treatment.
It had once been rumored that media’s peaking focus on Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had triggered jealousy in an overshadowed King Charles.
Accordingly to The Times, this had pushed a battle between Your Majesty and his firstborn, calling him a “green-eyed monster.”
But, now, such gossip has been debunked after royal insiders looked at how the duo has become one in keeping Prince Harry off the grounds.
A source said, “If there ever was a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that’s a chapter of the past. King Charles sees his son as a useful ally on family matters.”