Royal

King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama

King Charles, Prince William grow tighter as Prince Harry drifts away

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024

King Charles have grown “more closer than ever” to Prince William after Prince Harry’s forceful royal departure.

It’s only now that Your Majesty considers his older son as a “useful ally” in dealing with daily challenges ever since they threw the Duke of Sussex out of their way.

First, Prince William was helping him throw Meghan Markle out, then managing his image during Prince Harry’s explosive interviews linked to Spare.


Skipping to today, the Prince of Wales is the instrumental figure of help approached foremost by King Charles for royal duties as he undergoes cancer treatment.

It had once been rumored that media’s peaking focus on Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had triggered jealousy in an overshadowed King Charles.

Accordingly to The Times, this had pushed a battle between Your Majesty and his firstborn, calling him a “green-eyed monster.”

But, now, such gossip has been debunked after royal insiders looked at how the duo has become one in keeping Prince Harry off the grounds.

A source said, “If there ever was a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that’s a chapter of the past. King Charles sees his son as a useful ally on family matters.”

King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama

King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’

Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Internet addiction can trigger addictive behaviours: Find out

Internet addiction can trigger addictive behaviours: Find out
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year

Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year

Royal News

Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
King Charles opposed by Sarah Ferguson to protect Prince Andrew
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Princess Diana, King Charles had secret 'illegitimate' daughter?
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Royal family must take steps to halt Princess Kate health rumours
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Prince Harry keen to spend a fortune to maintain ties with royal family
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Queen Camilla arranges gathering before Trooping the Colour event
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Kate Middleton shares major good news amid cancer
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Why Olivia Henson wore a borrowed tiara on her wedding with Hugh Grosvenor?