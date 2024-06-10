Entertainment

Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet started dating in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner “really likes” how things have been easy and smooth with Timothee Chalamet.

The Dune: Part One star has suggested his girlfriend to "not listen to any outside noise" amid her loved ones’ concerns about their relationship.

A source told DailyMail that Timothee made sure Kylie knows her “importance” in his life.

The insider further added, "Kylie's sisters' concerns over her relationship are mostly falling on deaf ears because Kylie sees the true Timothee.”

"He has made it clear that Kylie is very important to him and he would like for her to not listen to any outside noise, even if it comes from her own family, because he is being as genuine in his intentions with the relationship as possible. He loves her,” the source explained.

Another source told People a couple of months ago that the love birds are “real with each other” and "push each other to be better people."

The insider revealed, "They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothee reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him.”

Kylie and Timothee stared dating in 2023.

Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one

Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one
Pope Francis calls for urgent action for 'war weary' people of Gaza

Pope Francis calls for urgent action for 'war weary' people of Gaza
Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide

Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide

Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet

Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet

Entertainment News

Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Camila Cabello gives moving acceptance speech at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Chrissy Teigen gets candid about her ‘first art class’
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry