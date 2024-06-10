Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner “really likes” how things have been easy and smooth with Timothee Chalamet.
The Dune: Part One star has suggested his girlfriend to "not listen to any outside noise" amid her loved ones’ concerns about their relationship.
A source told DailyMail that Timothee made sure Kylie knows her “importance” in his life.
The insider further added, "Kylie's sisters' concerns over her relationship are mostly falling on deaf ears because Kylie sees the true Timothee.”
"He has made it clear that Kylie is very important to him and he would like for her to not listen to any outside noise, even if it comes from her own family, because he is being as genuine in his intentions with the relationship as possible. He loves her,” the source explained.
Another source told People a couple of months ago that the love birds are “real with each other” and "push each other to be better people."
The insider revealed, "They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothee reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him.”
Kylie and Timothee stared dating in 2023.