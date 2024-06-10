Entertainment

Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Billie Eilish, who rules millions of hearts with her magical singing, made sombre confession about her personal life.

In a recent interview on the BBC podcast Miss Me?, Eilish revealed she has been ghosted by someone she had known for years.

"I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this December. It was insane. Probably the craziest one that's ever happened to me," she revealed.

Eilish continued, "I was like, 'Did you die? Did you literally die?'"

"It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 — never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn’t believe it,” the Bad Guy crooner confessed.

Eilish went on to share, "I was like, 'What a f---ing little pathetic man. What a tiny little man. It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again."

"I did see that he was dating someone. And I was like, ‘Oh’. I didn’t know people still did that. I genuinely didn’t know people did that, “ she jokingly added.

On the work front, Billie Eilish’s third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft, was released on May 17, 2024.

