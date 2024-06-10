Entertainment

Taylor Swift bids farewell to Edinburgh: 'You truly blew me away'

  • June 10, 2024
Taylor Swift finally brings an end to the Edinburgh shows saying ‘it felt like home.’

Before jetting off to complete the rest of Eras tour leg, she gave a subtle nod to her fans, who broke the attendance records for three nights on the bounce.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Blank Space hitmaker dropped a peek into her much-anticipated UK tour with a goodbye message.

The images shared showcased Swift performing with immense dedication as she beamed with happiness on the stage and left millions grooving.

“Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row  and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!” she captioned the post.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker was overcome with emotion after playing superhits at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield staudium in front of a 220,000 people.

Taylor Swift, who took Edinburgh with a storm, is dating the NBA quarterbacvk Travis Kelce and as per reports she os ready to take the next step in her relationship. 

