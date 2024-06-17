Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Jada Pinkett Smith appreciated husband Will Smith for his role as a father on account of Father’s Day.

Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, Jada shared a funny family photo with a caption, “Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest.”

In the picture, the Emancipation actor can be seen in a deep sleep in an open-air lounger, while the Red Table Talk host laughingly pointed at him.

The photo also included Will and Jada’s children Willow and Jaden accompanied with his ex-wife Shereen Zampino and son Trey.


In the second photo of the post, a jar with ‘Happy Father’s Day’ and a cap with ‘Happy Zaddy Day’ written on them were on the display.

The King Richard actor too, shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Hahaha! Shoutout to all the dads taking a beating everyday while raising the next generation of sluggers,” followed by tagging the man featured in the clip.

The African Queen narrator married Will Smith in December, 1997. The couple has two children including a son, Jaden Smith, and a daughter, Willow Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been living separately since 2016, however, they have no intention to go for a divorce.

