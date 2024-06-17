Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute

Ben Affleck spent Father’s Day with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, even after his current wife, Jennifer Lopez paid heartfelt tribute to him amidst swirling divorce rumors.
As reported by Page Six, the former couple, who share three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, were spotted together on Sunday.
Garner was seen heading to Affleck's house, donning a grey V-neck sweater paired with a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
The outlet further claimed that after Garner’s visit, Affleck drove her back to home.
This appearance comes hours after Lopez’s paid a heartfelt tribute to Affleck on her Instagram story amid the buzzing speculation around their split.
She shared a nostalgic photo of him from his 2001 film Pearl Harbor along with a caption, “Our Hero. Happy Father’s Day.”
Moreover, Affleck and Garner tied a knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.
While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, rekindle their romance after their initial split in 2004 and tied the knot in 2021.
However, many outlets claimed that the couple is inching closer to divorce, they have not publicly addressed the status of their relationship yet.