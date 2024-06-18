Sports

Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles

Boston Celtics triumph over the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA season

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Boston Celtics won their historic 18th NBA title with a victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 17.

According to CNN, the Celtics beat the Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Boston, winning the series 4-1 and securing the title for the record 18th time.

Celtics star Tatum added a game-high 31 points, while fellow standout Brown added 21 points.

Tatum told the ABC broadcast after the game, “It’s a surreal feeling. We did it! We did it! This is an incredible feeling. I’m lost for words.”

He further added, “We have a resilient group, we’ve been through a lot as a team over these last couple of years, over my seven years. What are they going to say now?”

Meanwhile, Brown said, “It was a full-team effort, and I share this with my brothers and my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum. He was with me the whole way.”

To note, the Boston Celtics have won the NBA championship after 14 years. It has now surpassed the Los Angeles Lakers and has become the team with the most championship titles in the history of the NBA.

