Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament

Prince William kicked off this work week by meeting some top players from England’s soccer squad.
On Monday, June 10, he stopped by the St. George’s Park located in Burton to lift up his country’s team before they fly off to Germany for the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.
Striking at this hot opportunity, the Prince of Wales passed on some earnest advice sent personally by his children: Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.
He said, “The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat!”
“So, I now have visions of you running around with massive great tummies. Maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt — particularly around the physio team,” Prince William smiled bright.
But he didn’t forget to slip in some serious words of encourgament, as per People.
The Prince of Wales added, “It’s going to be difficult, fun, challenging, and everything you’ve ever dreamed of wearing that England shirt.”
Then, he chatted with the entire group as well as with the England’s head coach, asking them about their stay in Germany and future strategies.
Prince William serves as a proud president of the Football Assocation, so him dropping by is more sweeter than surprising.