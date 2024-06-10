Royal

Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament

Prince William cheered on the male squad with tips from Prince Louis

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024

Prince William kicked off this work week by meeting some top players from England’s soccer squad.

On Monday, June 10, he stopped by the St. George’s Park located in Burton to lift up his country’s team before they fly off to Germany for the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.

Striking at this hot opportunity, the Prince of Wales passed on some earnest advice sent personally by his children: Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.


He said, “The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat!”

“So, I now have visions of you running around with massive great tummies. Maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt — particularly around the physio team,” Prince William smiled bright.

But he didn’t forget to slip in some serious words of encourgament, as per People.

The Prince of Wales added, “It’s going to be difficult, fun, challenging, and everything you’ve ever dreamed of wearing that England shirt.”

Then, he chatted with the entire group as well as with the England’s head coach, asking them about their stay in Germany and future strategies.

Prince William serves as a proud president of the Football Assocation, so him dropping by is more sweeter than surprising.

Luke Thompson teases potential lead role in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Luke Thompson teases potential lead role in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York

MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York
PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup

PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament

Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament

Royal News

Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
King Charles hints at Kate Middleton’s parade return by preparing her Irish Guards
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘spark tension’ in the monarchy
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
King Charles opposed by Sarah Ferguson to protect Prince Andrew
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Princess Diana, King Charles had secret 'illegitimate' daughter?
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Royal family must take steps to halt Princess Kate health rumours
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Prince Harry keen to spend a fortune to maintain ties with royal family
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Queen Camilla arranges gathering before Trooping the Colour event
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits