Drake puffs in himself while watching son Adonis play soccer

Drake isn’t afraid of putting his offbeat soccer dad avatar on a show for the world.
On Sunday, June 9, he posted three candid photos taken at his son Adonis’ big soccer game to Instagram.
Standing easy on field, the rapper was all spruced up posing unconsciously in the snaps as he wore a cream short-sleeved t-shirt paired with wide legged trousers.
Drake had spiced up this fit by tying a white sweater around his neck while keeping it classy with a gold watch, brown belt, and black aviators.
Finishing off the sharp look, he sealed it by tightly braiding his hair to the back.
“Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies,” the artist wrote in the caption box, seemingly typing in an observation from the match.
Although Adonis’ face wasn’t visible in the only photograph attached of him, he was seen running in a proper “25” soccer kit toward his father, who gazed back proudly.
Born in October 2017, Drake shares his only child so far with French painter Sophie Brussaux and confirmed fatherhood after one year in the Scorpion album.