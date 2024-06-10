World

Barack and Michelle Obama wish their daughter Sasha 'happy birthday'

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their daughter’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt wishes

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated their daughter’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt wishes.

Michelle Obama took to her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt message along with a photo of herself hugging Sasha with a caption, noting, "Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you," accompanied by a double heart emoji.

On the other hand, Barack Obama also shared a sweet photo of Sasha as a child on his Instagram account with words of motivation, noting, "Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started!"

Sasha, who has grown up in the public eye, has impressed many with her grace, intelligence, and kindness.

From her time in the White House to her current pursuits, Sasha continues to make significant strides in her personal and professional life, embodying the drive and commitment to excellence seen in her parents.

