Entertainment

Simon Cowell expresses 'doubts' over One Direction reunion

'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell opened up about One Direction, formed in 2010 and split in 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Simon Cowell expresses 'doubts' over One Direction reunion
Simon Cowell expresses 'doubts' over One Direction reunion

Simon Cowell expressed his doubts over One Direction's potential reunion, which was split in 2016, six years after its formation in 2010.

The America's Got Talent judge, who played a major role in forming one of UK's popular boyband, comprised of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne opened up about One Direction's forseeable future.

During his appearance at The Diary of a CEO podcast's recent episode, Simon revealed, "If one band member says for whatever reason that they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others from touring."

Simon also expressed his regret over not owning the name himself, claiming that if he owned the One Direction name, he could tour with three members of the band rather than bringing all five of them together.

"You could do a tour with three of them," he said.

"If you’re listening, I’ll buy it back from you," The X Factor judge jokingly added.

In response to a question regarding One Direction's potential reunion, Simon replied, "I doubt it."

One Direction was formed in 2010 during a reality competition series The X Factor under a record label, Syco Music. The band split up in 2016.

'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke shares feelings on filming season finale

'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke shares feelings on filming season finale
Ayo Edebiri spills exciting deets about her 'The Bear' directorial debut

Ayo Edebiri spills exciting deets about her 'The Bear' directorial debut
Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?

Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo

Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo

Entertainment News

Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Meghan Trainor discloses her most hated thing about media reporting
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Mehwish Hayat gives huge shoutout to friend on her new milestone
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on deadly Raesi attack: 'Devastated'
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Yumna Zaidi drops breathtaking mirror selfie
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Taylor Swift bids farewell to Edinburgh: 'You truly blew me away'
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Camila Cabello gives moving acceptance speech at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Chrissy Teigen gets candid about her ‘first art class’