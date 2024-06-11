Simon Cowell expresses 'doubts' over One Direction reunion

Simon Cowell expressed his doubts over One Direction's potential reunion, which was split in 2016, six years after its formation in 2010.
The America's Got Talent judge, who played a major role in forming one of UK's popular boyband, comprised of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne opened up about One Direction's forseeable future.
During his appearance at The Diary of a CEO podcast's recent episode, Simon revealed, "If one band member says for whatever reason that they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others from touring."
Simon also expressed his regret over not owning the name himself, claiming that if he owned the One Direction name, he could tour with three members of the band rather than bringing all five of them together.
"You could do a tour with three of them," he said.
"If you’re listening, I’ll buy it back from you," The X Factor judge jokingly added.
In response to a question regarding One Direction's potential reunion, Simon replied, "I doubt it."
One Direction was formed in 2010 during a reality competition series The X Factor under a record label, Syco Music. The band split up in 2016.