Ayeza Khan shares her 'favourite look' from delightful Poland vacation 

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is winter vacationing in Warsaw, Poland

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Ayeza Khan treats fans to her winter style!

The actress, who is busy walking streets of Warsaw, Poland , stepped out without proper layering in 7 degrees.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Mein starlet dropped breathtaking insights from her journey. 

The first photo encapsulated the empty roads of chilly Poland while other shots were from Ayeza’s cosy room. 

Her dressing, the extravagant pearl necklace, earrings and the bright smile continue to light up feeds. 

She penned a witty caption to the carousel, "Have to admit! I didn’t actually go out like this! I was so tired of wearing coats and layers, so I thought, ‘kitne he sardi hogi bahir? Turns out… -7.”


“But in just 40 seconds, I ran back upstairs took some nice pictures in my cozy room, and now swipe to see more, This is my favorite look of my Winter vacation! Sorry my Kids,” the Laapata star wrote.

She further added, “Loving my pearl necklace and, of course, my earrings—because today they simply refuse to be ignored!”

Soon after the carousel did rounds, Ayeza’s ardent fans went gaga over her look.

One fan commented, “Pretty.”

A second user wrote, “Absolutely love these soft pink hues on you.”

“Glowing inside out, " a third fan noted.

“All time my crush," a fourth user in awe chimed.

To note, while Ayeza continues to explore Poland her husband Danish Taimoor wrapped up the filming for his new drama Shair.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan also has a new project Humraaz in the pipeline opposite Feroze Khan. 

