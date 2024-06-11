Donald Trump makes bold statement about Taylor Swift

Former US President Donald Trump has called the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift ‘usually beautiful’ but ‘liberal.’
Trump was interviewed by American magazine Variety editor Ramin Setoodeh in November 2023 for her new book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which will be published on June 18, reported Independent.
The Republican candidate for the presidential elections, who recently got convicted on 34 felony counts, was asked about his opinion of Swift, to which he replied, “She’s got great star quality. She really does. I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful! I find her very beautiful.”
He continued, “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually, unusually beautiful!”
Trump asked Setoodeh, “She is liberal, or is that just an act? She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”
It should be noted that the Grammy-winner's political support is quite clear, as in 2018, she spoke out in support of the Democratic Party and supported its candidates in the Senate and House of Representatives. Later in the 2020 presidential election, she endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The 34-year-old singer back in 2018 wrote on her Instagram, “In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.
Swift added, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”