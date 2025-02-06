Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan theatrical debut film Loveyapa hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which lead to an unexpected reunion.
The event held on Wednesday night to celebrate the 31-year-old actor was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Videos and pictures circulating on the internet sparked excitement among fans, who were not ready to see the Khans of Bollywood together.
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was seen wearing a blue shirt paired with denim while he hugged and kissed Aamir, displaying their strong bond.
While Aamir stayed true to his style as he wore a blue-kurta with black dhoti pants.
Meanwhile, the 59-year-old actor was joined by Andaz Apna Apna co-stars Salman who attended the screening dressed in green polo and ripped denims.
Loveyapa have been hosting special events for industry friends, with many stars including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar joining the celebration.
The upcoming film follows the story of a couple who swapped their phones, leading to their trust being tested and is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025.
Junaid Khan is starred along side Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix series The Archies in 2023.