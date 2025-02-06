Trending

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening

'Loveyapa' is set to release in February 2025, making fans excited for Junaid Khan's big screen debut

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at Loveyapa screening
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan theatrical debut film Loveyapa hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which lead to an unexpected reunion.

The event held on Wednesday night to celebrate the 31-year-old actor was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Videos and pictures circulating on the internet sparked excitement among fans, who were not ready to see the Khans of Bollywood together.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was seen wearing a blue shirt paired with denim while he hugged and kissed Aamir, displaying their strong bond.



While Aamir stayed true to his style as he wore a blue-kurta with black dhoti pants.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old actor was joined by Andaz Apna Apna co-stars Salman who attended the screening dressed in green polo and ripped denims.


Loveyapa have been hosting special events for industry friends, with many stars including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar joining the celebration.

The upcoming film follows the story of a couple who swapped their phones, leading to their trust being tested and is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025.

Junaid Khan is starred along side Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix series The Archies in 2023.

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery

Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wedding: Sister Urwa shares exclusive glimpses
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wedding: Sister Urwa shares exclusive glimpses
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack